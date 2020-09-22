I grew up in the segregated South of the 1940s and 1950s. I remember the many un-Christian ways my Black brothers and sisters were treated. As a preteen my family relocated to, what was to me, another country — the Midwest. Imagine my surprise when I learned that the war of northern aggression was known as the Civil War elsewhere.
I have read the Georgia “Article of Succession” and see clearly that the war was not fought for states’ rights as I was taught, but was fought for the purpose of maintaining slavery.
I wonder if those who want to keep the Jim Crow Era statue on display in downtown Brunswick appreciate its symbolism as a means of further subjugating Blacks in the early 1900s. I can do nothing about the injustices of the past except publicly acknowledge them and try to make amends. One way to make amends is to remove the Jim Crow monument from its present location. I am ashamed that in 2020 we are even considering keeping it where it is.
However, I am also a believer in keeping historical reminders, even monuments that remind us of past sins. From my perspective, it should be preserved and moved from its current place of prominence to a local cemetery with other relics of the past.
Together we can overcome and move on in peace and love.
Judith Longfield
Brunswick