The question before the Brunswick Monument Committee is a simple one. What does the monument stand for — honoring fallen soldiers or a cause?
If it is the former, memorials for fallen soldiers are traditionally found on the battlefield where they died, a cemetery where they are interred, or a consecrated site, such as the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park. To the best of my knowledge, a Civil War battle did not take place at Hanover Square and Confederate soldiers were interred in Brunswick’s Oak Grove Cemetery decades before the monument was erected. The monument tells us what it stands for, it honors those who “fell in the cause, though lost, still just”.
To learn about this ‘just’ cause, we need only refer to the Republic of Georgia’s Ordinance of Secession, Jan. 19, 1861; the Constitution of the Confederate States of America, March 11, 1861; and Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens’ famous Cornerstone Speech, Marc 3, 1861. The cause — preservation of the institution of slavery — cannot be honored by a monument in Hanover Square one day longer.
If you truly believe that the monument was intended to honor fallen soldiers, move it to Oak Grove Cemetery, or the Veterans Memorial Park, but move it you must, if you want Brunswick to be known as a city where all people are valued.
Russ Jokinen
Brunswick