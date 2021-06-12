This letter is regarding the black and muddy beaches, tidal pools and beach erosion from East Beach to the pier.
My first email to the commissioners was on March 20, and my second email was on April 5 regarding this matter.
It’s the beginning of summer now, and it doesn’t look any better today — in fact it looks worse. The tidal pools, erosion and muddy areas are getting longer and wider, and making it harder to access the beach and ocean. When was the last study done on beach erosion?
No one wants to walk through this muddy mess to access the beach or ocean. Currently at high tide, there is virtually no beach from the King and Prince to Sea Island Golf Course.
I’m sure something can be done to make our beaches look beautiful again.
Glynn County thrives on tourism. Lets try to focus on keeping our beaches beautiful and safe for all of Glynn County.
The commissioners said they were for beach maintenance in the past, but it sadly failed. Sea Island, Tybee Island, Jacksonville and Amelia Island all maintain their beaches and have small taxes to offset the cost like cigarettes, liquor and hotel taxes.
We could also get government grants. You buy tires when your old ones wear out, you replace your roof when it leaks, why can’t we maintain our beaches to look beautiful and inviting?
Our beaches have never looked this bad. Let’s create a new plan now to develop our sad beaches. We need this now more than ever. Please help save our beaches for our Glynn County residents.
Diane Schwaller
St. Simons Island