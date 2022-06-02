One of the nine-person zoning rewrite committee members, Neal Boatright, was quoted in the May 24 issue of The News stating, “Article 3 makes Glynn County a giant HOA.” What are his concerns?
In the summer of 2021, I had the opportunity to speak with Boatright, who was building a home adjacent to the Sea Palms West Community Association Green Space. I mentioned how thankful our community and HOA is to have successfully financed and purchased the former nine-hole golf course as the property was certain to be repurposed for developing high density homes, ruining the neighborhood. Neal replied the island needs more affordable housing, and high density is necessary to accommodate market demands. I responded that our infrastructure (roads, sewer, water) is already over capacity and that lot sizes should be limited to a maximum of five homes per acre. His reply, “Other growing communities expand their infrastructure by widening roads. Frederica Road needs to be four-laned all the way from the Demere Road traffic circle to Lawrence Road.” I replied, “what about the trees and sidewalks, Neal?” “We can plant new trees,” he said.
The vision many developers have for St. Simons is to exploit the island unfettered, continue building more high-density homes on micro lots and to widen the main roads, pedestrians not welcome. Boatright’s views concerning overdeveloping the island deprives the committee of balance and objectivity.
Concerned citizens should attend the next meeting on June 6, from 4-6 p.m., 1725 Reynolds St., Conference Room 224.
Bob Joiner
St. Simons Island