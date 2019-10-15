Much has been glibly written comparing America to ancient Rome. The cliché is rich with too-easily reached conclusion and generally has the consistency of wet paper.
I have run across what I think to be an apt correlation though: Nero and us. By “us,” I mean you and I. Nero famously (but not particularly accurately) played his fiddle while the city of Rome burned around him. It is speculated by some that he had the fire set to make room for his new sprawling palace. Imagine the flippancy. The great city burning, the work of many generations reduced to ashes, all of this reflected in the eyes of a man driven to a single, selfish purpose.
His fiddling mocks the tragedy because he sees no tragedy — he can’t see the city as anything but a palette for his singular desire. We fiddle today, watching our city burn. This republic groans under the partisan weight that we heap on its overburdened back. It will break and the tragedy, will be ours. It will be too late, it will be fidelity.
Duane Buckner
Brunswick