Terry Dickson covered many of the kind and generous attributes of Dr. William Disque, a well known veterinarian in Glynn County who passed away this week.
“Doc,” hardworking and willing to give his time to many local causes, will be missed by all who knew him, worked with him or benefited from his good works.
Several years ago, Glynn County Animal Control had need of a veterinarian to perform spay/neuter surgeries on the dogs and cats in their care. Doc stepped forward and offered to spend two or three days each week performing surgery on 15 to 20 animals per day. He volunteered to provide health certificates for the many animals that GCAC transported out of state to shelters welcoming adoptable animals.
On many occasions, Doc would come to the shelter on short notice to deal with unexpected medical problems. Staff and volunteers were always happy to see Doc and to share a laugh. He received very little in the way of payment for all his good work, and he did the work with a smile for many years.
Glynn County was beyond fortunate to have such a good and decent man work to remedy some of the ongoing issues faced by veterans and homeless animals.
We shall miss him. RIP Doc.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island