I recently wrote a letter to the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA) regarding my concerns about proposed changes to their lighting ordinance. I received a boilerplate response from Conservation Director Ben Carswell: Rest assured, we’ve got this. Trust us.
As a state park, Jekyll has an obligation to lead on the protection of our natural resources while inviting diverse voices to the table. Unfortunately, when it comes to the revision of their ordinance, they have done neither. This is more of what we’ve come to expect from the JIA: excluding public input while assuring us they’ll do the right thing. Based on recent letters in this paper and on social media, it is clear that our community won’t be fooled.
JIA also appears to be relying on the dubious argument that their staff has more expertise than Georgia DNR. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center may have an excellent wildlife veterinarian, but he is not a lighting expert. Meanwhile, DNR biologists have decades of successful experience managing lighting on Georgia’s beaches, and they have paved the way for a tremendous success story. Thanks to their leadership, our coast will set a new record for loggerhead nests in 2019.
Moving forward, JIA has an opportunity to show that their interest in sea turtles is more than a marketing strategy. They can demonstrate this by following DNR’s recommendations. And JIA has a good ordinance on the books right now. During this record nesting year, they should start enforcing it.
Rest assured — we will be watching.
Sally Sumpter
St. Simons Island