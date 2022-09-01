I would like to thank the donor of a van for the Sparrows Nest. This very generous donation provides a critical solution to the challenge of transporting large amounts of food from donating stores to our local food bank. When the former, very old van died without hope of survival, many were concerned that our precious donations would no longer occur. When news of the donated van circulated, many of us were thrilled and so happy to have this generous person give this van to our cause.
Bettye Russell