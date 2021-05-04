Community support to purchase Glynn Haven Park is essential. We, the Glynn Haven Park Committee, would like to give your readers an idea of the support and funds raised for the park so far.
The park is a partnership between Glynn County, the Glynn Haven neighborhood, Coastal Georgia Foundation, St. Simons Land Trust, Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) and Sea Island to fund the purchase price, closing costs and the park’s design and installation. Glynn County will maintain the park.
Early conceptual renderings depict a park with a walking trail, greenspace/playground area, benches and a dog park. The park will benefit more than 200 children living in Glynn Haven, as well as those from the surrounding neighborhoods.
Sea Island has generously agreed to provide in-kind assistance with the transformation of the current dirt lot, previously the site of Glynn Haven Baptist Church. Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) will provide trees. If not purchased for a park, the .88 acres will become 10 homes in an already over-developed neighborhood.
The St. Simons Land Trust is offering a dollar for dollar $25,000 challenge. Already over $140,000 is committed through the community’s response. The faithful engagement of the Coastal Georgia Foundation and its fundholders provided the initial $25,000.
To support the project, please mail your check to the Coastal Georgia Foundation, 1626 Frederica Road, Suite 201, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or visit www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
Thank you.
Patti Laurens Downs
Glynn Haven Park Committee Co-chair