While we may not agree upon much these days, most of us would agree that we are experiencing troubled times. It’s only natural that we feel frightened, anxious and on edge. Whatever your faith, a little time for solitude, silence and stillness in sacred space is a lovely respite in these troubled times. St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, is open for self-directed prayer every Friday from 10-11 a.m. This charming, historical church is located at 2906 Demere Road on St. Simons Island. Come for five minutes or the hour. All are welcomed!
Randy Siegel
St. Simons Island