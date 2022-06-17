While we may not agree upon much these days, most of us would agree that we are experiencing troubled times. It’s only natural that we feel frightened, anxious and on edge. Whatever your faith, a little time for solitude, silence and stillness in sacred space is a lovely respite in these troubled times. St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, is open for self-directed prayer every Friday from 10-11 a.m. This charming, historical church is located at 2906 Demere Road on St. Simons Island. Come for five minutes or the hour. All are welcomed!

Randy Siegel

St. Simons Island

Foundation celebrates grants at annual luncheon

The Terrill Thomas Foundation held its annual grant awards luncheon Tuesday at Ocean Forest, on Sea Island. Twenty nonprofit organizations were the recipients of a total of $700,000 in grants that will help them sustain and improve their programs.

COS alum continues serving as program mentor

One of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s first participants recently crossed the graduation stage and returned home with a college degree and a plan to continue supporting the program that’s lifted him up.