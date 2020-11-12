God bless the Golden Isles. Recent articles in The Brunswick News have discussed the issues nonprofit organizations are experiencing raising funds during this pandemic environment.
Helping Hugs for Haiti just completed its annual fundraiser, FETE 2020, a dinner with curbside delivery and an online auction. We were able to raise over 90% of the money raised last year, which was a record.
On behalf of the organization, I would like to thank the business donors, the dinner sponsors and the dinner patrons who made this event a success. As a result, we will be able to continue to aid the people of south coastal Haiti in the areas of clean water, education and medical assistance. To the nonprofits — be creative, the community wants to help.
Dick Schmidt
St. Simons Island