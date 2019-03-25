The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will reopen April 5 after an extensive remodeling and rejuvenation made possible in part with SPLOST 2016 funds. The library staff made a conscious decision to use the limited funds in a responsible and effective way to bring out the best in the older building.
Common sense and smart choices have resulted in comfortable, easily accessed, well-lit spaces meant to enhance a visit to the popular library. Staying within budget was a guiding factor to this success.
The animal control shelter, another SPLOST funded project, would benefit from following the example of the library project. Utilizing the present building in its current accessible location would provide an excellent result after investing money, time and equipment to obtain a shelter that is functional, attractive and welcoming.
The current structure does need updating and the allotted $1.5 million appropriation would provide the updates as well as allowing the community to be proud of the effort taken to not overspend.
The March 18 issue of The Brunswick News quoted county spokesman Matthew Kent acknowledging that the cost for a new shelter was grossly underestimated.
Follow the example set by the library and use all funds available to improve and upgrade the existing shelter. If the library, built in 1975 can be modernized and improved, the animal shelter built in 2001 can certainly be brought up to speed as well.
Any leftover dollars could be added to the spay/neuter fund.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island