I just read the results of the county commission emergency meeting of March 31, and it showed utter indifference to the majority of county residents. Apparently, the county commissioners believe only the residents of St. Simons and Sea Island deserve adequate protection from COVID-19.
The county has approximately 20 hotels along, or near, I-95. I-95 is the thoroughfare often used by those traveling from the northeastern hot spots of New York, New Jersey, etc., to, and through, our area. Those travelers stay at the hotels, eat from the nearby restaurants, shop the local stores, all the while possibly leaving a trail of coronavirus. There are also mainland RV parks, bed and breakfasts, AIRBNBs, etc. Blocking the rental and/or occupancy of commercial lodging establishments only on St. Simons Island and Sea Island is grossly insufficient to protect those in the rest of the county.
As of the 2010 Census, St. Simons Island made up 16% of the county population, with 84% of the population living in Brunswick and unincorporated Glynn County. It appears the commission believes only approximately 16% of the county residents merit rigorous protection from high risk travelers coming to our area.
If the commission desired to protect the entire population of Glynn County, the same rental restrictions provided to the residents of SSI and Sea Island would apply to the entire county.
Ron Tobias
Brunswick