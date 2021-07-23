I reviewed the tape of last Thursday’s board of commissioners meeting and was appalled at Commissioner Tostensen’s attack of the young lady who spoke to the commissioners about hiring a new county manager.
Tostensen accused the presenter of speaking “untruths” and yet did not point out a single thing she said that was not factually correct.
He also said “there were no requirements in writing” for the county manager position and yet the posted requirements included a minimum qualification that the candidate have a bachelor’s degree.
When the job was advertised, it was indicated that applications had to be received by April 16, and yet the Commissioners solicited an application after this deadline from someone who had not even applied. Tostensen said the Commissioners, “have the right to bring forward their own candidates.”
He accused the young lady of not offering any “constructive criticism, “yet she consistently offered constructive suggestions including listening to the electorate and being transparent in their actions (neither of which has been the behavior of the current board members).
I recognize that our commissioners’ jobs are not easy. But, if they do not want to do the job the right way, they should step down. Residents of Glynn County want nothing more than to know what is going on and to be able to help problems be solved. Our commissioners, through their actions, consistently demonstrate their need for help, but at the same time, refuse to accept it when offered.
George Ragsdale
St. Simons Island