Well, here I go again, this time by popular demand. Several people have asked me to write again because decency and morality are rapidly slipping away under our president and his gang.
First let me say that most of our neighborhoods are going to hell in a handbasket. Junk yards and dumps are cropping up everywhere and when I ask my commissioner to do something about it he only tells me that he is having another “town hall meeting” and I can come and bellyache there. When I do nothing happens. The commissioners know nothing about a doctrine of “quiet enjoyment.”