As the voters have already spoken, there’s no need to re-hash for or against SPLOST. What’s necessary now is a review of why it failed.
As long as our commissioners continue to do a poor job of compiling a reasonable, viable, and properly estimated cost of projects, the SPLOST will continue to be turned down. Understandably, many construction projects have cost over-runs, particularly those started years later. Why not overestimate their costs rather than “surprise” voters with the increased costs, only to try to find additional funding to finish the project?
Perhaps another reason for the SPLOST failure to pass may be that commissioners use the list for their personal favorite projects, rather than what might be best for all residents.
Case in point is the push for roundabouts. The Sea Island/Frederica Road intersection is a good example. It seems many voters are against this project, and apparently a third-party study indicates that light timing adjustments would do much to alleviate congestion, and cost $5,000,000 less.
Cap Fendig seems to be a strong advocate of roundabouts. Referencing East Beach/Ocean Boulevard, if his manor of “pushing” a roundabout is to have it on a SPLOST list, constructed over-budget, then say that trucks shouldn’t use it (or find an alternate route), then the next SPLOST will be the third one voted down. Additionally, he is quoted as saying he would like something “more decorative and becoming of the neighborhood.”
Mo’ money! Mo’ money! Goodbye future SPLOST.
Joe Molnar
Brunswick