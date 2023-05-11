Once again, let me talk about simple things. There is a doctrine of “quiet enjoyment” that is supposed to be a guideline for our county commissioners to follow in representing their constituents. When I mention this to them all they can say is “Come to my next town hall meeting.” They then hide behind the perpetrators and act like cowards. Commissioners are always working on the big things that cost millions but seldom enforce things like daredevil driving, boom boxes disturbing neighborhoods, corruption and dumps being created all over the county, except St. Simons Island. The wild driving is all over the county.
If a commissioner doesn’t care about quiet enjoyment and keeps ignoring the quiet and peaceful neighborhoods they are plain cowards.