I read Gordon Jackson’s article about the county commission doling out $7 million to themselves to spend however they wish. Sadly, Mr. Jackson failed to report the real truth. The truth is the commissioners are petulant people who, as a result of being able to hang a silly badge out of their coat pocket, they think that they are kings of the county.
These so called “leaders” attempted to cram down a SPLOST referendum in one month, thereby depriving the taxpayers of an adequate opportunity to properly review and understand the more than 50 projects comprising approximately $58 million, spread across three local governments and one utility.
Fortunately the citizens were smart enough to tell the overly zealous commissioners that they did not approve of the poorly planned, ill-advised boondoggle that was being attempted, and the SPLOST referendum failed miserably.
The people understood, even though their “leaders” did not, that the county was in possession of more than $50 million of over collections of taxes from the citizens of Glynn County, and people who had no more respect for the citizens than what they demonstrated, did not deserve another penny of the taxpayer’s money.
Frankly, the commissioners taking $7 million never had to happen. All they had to do was propose the very same projects through the normal course of conducting the people’s business and appropriate the very same dollars to complete their pet projects. But they wanted to show the people their authority. Pitiful.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick