The Small Business Revolution (SBR) contest sponsored by Deluxe Corporation generated a spirit of hope and excitement that pushed across the city of Brunswick and Glynn County recently, when the city was announced as a top 10 semifinalist. While it was a disappointment for Brunswick not to advance as a final top 5 community pick, we should continue forward with the same spirit of commitment and energy.
Great changes are being pursued with positive results, not only in the core downtown area but also along Norwich and Albany streets, and Glynn Ave. There are four to five significant downtown properties that have been purchased recently with full renovation work already underway. Many of these new property owners are under 40 years old and “get it.” They recognized the potential, felt welcomed and were quickly validated in their decisions to move forward with large projects in the downtown core.
The next moves need to occur in creating the right atmosphere and support for new business start ups as well as assistance provided for existing businesses with a desire to grow and expand. Glynn County has a plethora of retired corporate executives and successful business owners with extensive knowledge and experience that could be offered in a similar format to the SBR.
Perhaps the Chamber, Economic Development Authority and the City of Brunswick could collaborate on pulling a team together willing to offer assistance and guidance as needed to further prepare entrepreneurial ventures and to bolster existing businesses within the City. That would be the true win-win.
Julie Martin
Brunswick