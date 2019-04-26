Recently, David Kyler from the Center for Sustainable Coast wrote on these pages that Plant Vogtle was a bad deal for Georgia, and he took me to task for continuing to support the nuclear project.
What he didn't tell you was that four reactors just like ours are now up and running in China, proving that the design is sound. He failed to mention that most of the Democratic presidential candidates running for office would impose some kind of carbon tax or penalty, and that without Plant Vogtle's carbon-free reactors, Georgia would pay big penalties and have rates increased.
He characterized Vogtle as "dooming" the state's energy policy, but failed to mention all the great progress that we have made in reducing pollution throughout our fleet of generators. Oh, and he certainly gave no credit to me and my colleagues for bringing Georgia into the top 10 of solar states — and doing it without the subsidies that many other states are paying.
David is a smart guy, but he is biased against nuclear energy and our Republican Public Service Commission. We'll continue to take a disciplined and diverse approach to energy ratemaking in Georgia. Your ideas are welcome so hit me up on Twitter @timechols or email me at psctim@gmail.com.
Tim Echols
Vice Chairman, Georgia Public Service Commission