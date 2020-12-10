Commissioner Mike Browning’s eight year tenure on the Glynn County Board of Commissioners ends next month, and I want to express my appreciation for his selfless service to the citizens of Glynn County. Throughout Mike’s two terms, he worked tirelessly to support our community (Royal Oaks) as well as all citizens of District 1 and Glynn County.
During Commissioner Browning’s eight years of service, he served as Chairman of BOC for three years. Throughout his tenure, Mike has had to lead, guide and cajole other commissioners with divergent views on a variety of issues before the board, all seeking to best represent the wants and needs of their constituents comprising a diverse population within Glynn County. He has always been responsive to questions, comments and/or suggestions from his colleagues, constituents and other citizens, and I believe he has been extraordinarily successful.
Over the years, Mike has assisted Royal Oaks through hurricane disaster cleanups, numerous drainage issues, supported getting our aging county-owned roads repaved, and helped limit industrial growth in the vicinity of our beautiful residential community.
It is said that public service is a public trust. Mike Browning has been the very essence of that charge for all who seek to serve. I have personally witnessed a first-class individual doing his very best to serve the people of Glynn County without fear or favor. Thank you Commish.
Gene Lee
Brunswick