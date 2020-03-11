Thursday, despite almost 2,000 people who indicated they did not want to see pickleball courts constructed in King Park, Commissioner Murphy would not even begin to consider any alternative other than his personal solution. He spoke about wanting to be “additive” and then would not acknowledge that relocating one amenity and adding another was not additive but, to use his word “reductive.”
He indicated that all of the alternatives that were presented by others had been considered by the Recreation and Parks Department. And yet, when Lisa Gurganus, director of Recreation and Parks, was asked to share the evaluations of those other alternatives, her answer was “nothing was written down.” So, just what sort of “evaluation” of alternatives was done?
How is it that two days after the initial budget presentation earlier this year, there were surveyor stakes in the ground in King Park, marking the potential locations for these new pickleball courts that Commissioner Murphy so desperately wants to see there for some unknown reason.
He even accused those who were present in opposition to the King Park location of saying 19 live oaks were going to have to be removed, which was not the case and when we called his statement untrue, he asked that we be silenced.
Commissioners O’Quinn and Coleman made a valiant effort to listen to the greater community of residents but, sadly, the other four commissioners followed blindly along with Commissioner Murphy’s apparent obsession for courts in King Park.
George Ragsdale
St. Simons Island