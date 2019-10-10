I live on St Simons Island and have for 10 years. I’ve watched the proliferation of condos and private houses replace the beautiful oaks and natural beauty of the island.
I’ve watched the roads jam-packed with traffic to the point where it’s an ever present traffic jam. I’ve seen rates increase for utilities and infrastructure improvements to accommodate the many new residents lured by chance to move here.
I can’t believe that the developers who sell these properties for $450,000-750,000, and then just move on leaving the residents holding the bag. Perhaps the commissioners should re-evaluate who they are working for when they consider impact fees.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island