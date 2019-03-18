While I concur with your contention that your paper does its “best to bring our readers the news that matters to them” on local and state issues, I challenge you to say the same thing about the columns and cartoons that appear on the Commentary page.
People’s opinions are formed not only by taking in purely factual information. Perspectives and comments by national columnists play a part in developing the debates over issues. I read all the columns from the self-described conservative and right-of-center columnists that appear, and if your paper were my sole source of news, I would believe there were nary any liberal writers to be found. The cartoons on the Commentary page also reflect only one-side of the political spectrum.
Bert Roughton was quoted as saying, “Part of the reason democracy is broken is because our national conversation is broken.” Maybe it is broken because so many Americans are engaging in self-serving diatribes rather than authentic dialogues. The current President’s bullying tactics and rush to damage and destroy anything deemed “P.C.” has had an insidious destruction of our civic discourse.
Putting both sides of an issue in front of your readers might go a long way towards reestablishing civility.
Mary Ann Nichols
Brunswick