In years past, the popular commentator Paul Harvey used the phrase “Now for the rest of the story!” to prepare his listeners for additional information. Mr. Harvey’s phrase could apply to the Mallard Fillmore comic strip in the Aug. 20 edition of The News.
We have had and continue to have some awful events in our nation that are causing serious division. In response to some of these events, we have seen many of our political and religious leaders as well as friends proudly supporting Black Lives Matter. Whereas their support of BLM may have originated as the result of unnecessary deaths, what is the rest of the story? What is Black Lives Matter and what are its guidelines, standards and goals?
Remembering that some very accurate and timely information comes from the comic strips, let me suggest that you read the August 20 Mallard Fillmore strip and give it some thought. Also, hopefully, it will challenge your readers to do a computer search on BLM.
According to a recent article in Decision magazine, part of their goals is to seek to dismantle the Biblical definition of family, champion the celebration of homosexuality and support transgender views. A simple search on the computer will verify this information.
Certainly we all stand in opposition to the taking of innocent lives. With the rest of the story, we can also stand in opposition of groups and movements that support the taking of the life of Godly, moral family foundations. I think Mallard Fillmore has done his research. Will we do ours?
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island