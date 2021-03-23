Poor Star Parker. She’s afraid that American women won’t have enough babies. And she is sure that it is mostly because of access to abortion. According to Planned Parenthood, most women who get abortions already have two or more children.
But that’s beside the point. The planet already has about 10 times as many people as it can support over a prolonged period. We are poisoning the air and water at a rate that simply won’t dissipate. We are heating the Earth at an alarmingly increasing rate. And she, in her delusion, thinks what we need is more people.
Poor Star. How can anyone take her seriously?
Stephen Coquet
Brunswick