No, Star Parker, it is not just “reasonable to accept a rule against discrimination in federal housing;” it is a Constitutional requirement that all individual persons, regardless their origins or other peculiar characteristics receive equal treatment. Of course, now that we know treatment can be equally shoddy, that is not much of a boon.
However, it seems worth pointing our that many of our Conservative friends have a real problem with the Constitution. That public officials have duties and obligations seems not to register all up and down the line. One hopes holding Donald Trump to account will set a salutary example.
Monica Smith
St. Simons Island