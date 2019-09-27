No, Star Parker, it is not just “reasonable to accept a rule against discrimination in federal housing;” it is a Constitutional requirement that all individual persons, regardless their origins or other peculiar characteristics receive equal treatment. Of course, now that we know treatment can be equally shoddy, that is not much of a boon.

However, it seems worth pointing our that many of our Conservative friends have a real problem with the Constitution. That public officials have duties and obligations seems not to register all up and down the line. One hopes holding Donald Trump to account will set a salutary example.

Monica Smith

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.