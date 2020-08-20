In your newspaper on Aug. 17, Terry Dickson’s weekly column was right on. Hurrah for Terry. The souls of our cities are being destroyed by violence and anarchy, and the Democratic mayors and governors of these cities and states are only condoning the actions of these criminals. The most prominent Democrats either encourage this pandemonium, clam up, or pretend that it’s not happening. Their failure to condemn this havoc fuels it more.
Why does the left continue to riot and loot nine weeks after George Floyd’s funeral? Portland has now entered its 80th night. Anti-police and pro-revolution graffiti cover Portland buildings, “Kill a cop, save a life” and protesters chanting “It’s not a riot. It’s revolution.” In June, SoHo (NYC) was like a war zone after stores were destroyed by looters who stole millions during George Floyd protests and now Chicago. Sadly upscale department stores in these cities are all boarding up their store fronts. The days of “window shopping” are over.
Black Lives Matter members in Chicago held a rally to support the more than 100 arrested following widespread looting and rioting that caused at least $60 million in property damage and saw 13 police officers injured. Ask yourself why?
All lives matter regardless the color of your skin and what started as a peaceful protest over the tragic death of George Floyd has now erupted in uncontrollable rage and if not stopped will spread perhaps even to your own community.
Martha Lang
Darien