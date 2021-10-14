In his column of Oct. 11, Terry Dickson once again treated the unintended consequences of exploration and Christopher Columbus’ motivations unfairly.
Spanish Catholic King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella had been under the domination of the Muslim Moors for a long time and had pledged to do something great for God if he would rid the land of its North African invaders. That finally happened in 1492. When Columbus proposed his voyage to them, he included bringing missionary monks to spread the Christian religion to the lands he explored. They saw a way to honor this commitment and, maybe, make a little profit, too. Because of his important missionary work, the Catholic fraternal men’s organization, The Knights of Columbus, was named in his honor.
Mr. Dickson’s mention of the European diseases these explorer’s brought, as usual, failed to mention that this business is a two-way street. His sailors did what sailors do while in port and returned to Europe with syphilis, a venereal disease particular to the Western Hemisphere at the time. The European syphilis epidemic beginning in 1495 lasted about 50 years and exacted a greater toll in this populous continent than that in the Western Hemisphere from European diseases.
We shouldn’t be so hard on old Chris. It took a lot of courage to do what he did. Avarice was not his only motivation, nor was it the King of Spain’s.
Bob Jones
Brunswick