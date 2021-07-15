Did you know that college football players might start getting paid? In my opinion that should not happen. I have three reason for that.
The first reason they should not get paid is because they need to have skills in case they get injured and can no longer play their sport. For example, what if they get a concussion that makes them have to stop playing? Then they have no other experience in any other job because they thought they could make money playing football.
Another reason college football players should not get paid is because it may cause them to slack off more. What I mean by that is, if they get paid in college they don’t want to try as much to get into the NFL. That’s because if you don’t get paid while you’re in college, you try harder to get to the NFL so you can make a living on it.
Lastly, it would be unfair to the college students who came before them who did not get paid. That would cause a big argument and maybe some protests, and protests are not always peaceful.
In conclusion, these are just some of the reasons why college players should not get paid for playing football.
Brock Armstrong
St. Simons Island