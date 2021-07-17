The News recently published a Letter to the Editor arguing college athletes should not be paid because: 1. Injured players may need other skills to make a living; 2. “Getting paid may cause them to slack off more;” and 3. Paying players today is unfair to players who didn’t get paid yesterday.
By that logic, almost no one should be paid for anything, ever.
What if a surgeon loses his steady hands in an accident? The letter infers that this risk should preclude the surgeon for being paid during his able career. What good is a surgeon without steady hands? Off to the glue factory, I guess!
The letter also suggests that trade apprentices should not be paid — it may encourage them to never earn full certifications if they earn money during their training. How we have any master electricians in this world, I will never know.
As for the sunk cost fallacy that makes the third point, well, res ipsa locquitor, as they teach in law school.
Casting aspersions on players for accessing the same economic opportunities as their coaches, administrators, and others is morally wrong.
Justice Kavanaugh put it best last month in NCAA vs. Alston: “College presidents, athletic directors, coaches, conference commissioners and NCAA executives take in six- and seven-figure salaries. Colleges build lavish new facilities. But the student athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African-American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing.”
So pay the players. And Go Dawgs.
Ryan Scates
St. Simons Island