Colin Kaepernick will never be validated. To make my point before I tell you what the real problem is: I worked for the Sea Island Company for over 30 years before starting my own company. During my first week on the job I learned the unwritten rule for every employee: Don’t do anything that might offend a guest. That included the way we talked, behaved, dressed, etc. We understood that the guest was who paid our salaries. We were to provide them the experience they sought at our resort: a fun, relaxing, enjoyable getaway.
The NFL should have understood this simple principle. Sports are entertainment and a way for us to escape for a few hours. We want to watch and admire incredible athletes perform their skills we only dream about. We all have our causes and we support, but this has its place. To interrupt the playing of our national anthem is unthinkable and insensitive.
Would Kaepernick interfere with the Muslim call to prayer, or a church service or some other sacred moment to disrespect it, calling attention to himself?
I’m not criticizing his cause, but why doesn’t he do something substantive about it on his own time rather than just protest when he is on the job?
He, like the NFL, the NBA and Major League Baseball, have forgotten who pays their high salaries and why we watch. Or, why we used to watch. Today, there are are a lot less of us, and the ratings show it.
They have greatly offended their fans. We can certainly find other things to do.
Al Brown
St. Simons Island