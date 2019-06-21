Thank you to our Golden Isles community.

We are very proud of the accomplishments of our outstanding student-athletes and coaches. As your recent editorial noted, many individuals and groups deserve credit for the success of the 2018-19 seasons. None of these achievements would have been possible without the loyal and strong support from the Golden Isles community.

This support began with the many community members who participated in the Athletic Futures Committee that charted the vision and direction for Mariner athletics. The support has continued from every one of the local golf clubs that provide world-class practice and playing facilities for our golf teams.

Finally, we would not have been able to accomplish these successes without the many loyal sponsors and donors who have consistently invested to support our student-athletes.

William B. Carlton

Director of Athletics, College of Coastal Georgia

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.