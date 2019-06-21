Thank you to our Golden Isles community.
We are very proud of the accomplishments of our outstanding student-athletes and coaches. As your recent editorial noted, many individuals and groups deserve credit for the success of the 2018-19 seasons. None of these achievements would have been possible without the loyal and strong support from the Golden Isles community.
This support began with the many community members who participated in the Athletic Futures Committee that charted the vision and direction for Mariner athletics. The support has continued from every one of the local golf clubs that provide world-class practice and playing facilities for our golf teams.
Finally, we would not have been able to accomplish these successes without the many loyal sponsors and donors who have consistently invested to support our student-athletes.
William B. Carlton
Director of Athletics, College of Coastal Georgia