In June 1950, there was not a NATO. On June 25, 1950, North Korean forces, all 100,000 strong backed by Russia and China, crossed the 38th parallel in an invasion into South Korea. They swiftly moved south. It took until July 7 for the U.N. to approve Resolutions 84 and 85 establishing the “U.N. Command” of some 63 nations under the command of General Douglas MacArthur, who established and held a position at Pusan. From this point and with the amphibian landing at Inchon, the North Korean forces were repulsed from South Korea. This war continued until July 1953 when the parties agreed in principle to cease the conflict. Today, it has yet to be resolved.
While NATO has no heart (nor stomach) to assist the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Putin’s Russia, how can we in good conscience stand by and allow this lunacy to continue? If a coalition of nations was formed in 1950, surely one can be established today. Failure to forcefully address this aggression here and now in Ukraine only means we will be forced to address it later as Russia invades one country after another. Coming to this conclusion in hindsight will be acknowledging weakness.
John Williams
St. Simons Island