As I was reading the letter “Shutting Down the Well Accomplishes Nothing,” I couldn’t help but think, “does this person live here? Have they not sensed the immediate and palpable difference since the Well’s closure?”
There are far fewer cases of people standing around in front of businesses and public buildings threatening people. As far as I know, there haven’t been any more business owners stabbed, ladies punched or children raped. There aren’t people laying around passed out on the sidewalks.
The city is quiet, peaceful; it’s nice! Children are riding their bikes and playing outside. Older people are walking in neighborhoods and folks are sitting on their porches again.
Alas, the homeless situation can be helped. My suggestion is for Rev. Culpepper and donors to relocate the Well to St. Simons Island.
Epworth by the Sea is owned operated by the United Methodist Church, in which Culpepper is a clergyman. It has dozens of hotel rooms, a large dining area with kitchens and ample area for people to enjoy nature and camp in the open. (It’s OK, they’ve been doing it for years in Brunswick.) Epworth could easily hold hundreds of people.
By donating Epworth, the UMC could save FaithWorks millions — monies that could be used for ministry work. Let’s not “Kick this can down the road.”
Let’s get this conversation started with Epworth immediately. Many needy people need help.