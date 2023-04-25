I have been reading about The Well closing and wondering how the homeless who rely on The Well for critical needs will survive. I would love to have a reporter from The Brunswick News go out and interview some of the displaced homeless people to get their stories including how and why they became homeless. How many of them are also veterans or others who became homeless through no fault of their own? I hear lots of criticism and lack of empathy for people who could be one of them under different circumstances. Let’s educate ourselves and find ways to help those who are less fortunate. Throwing them out on the street and imposing restrictions on where they may gather to feel safe is cruel and sinful.
Carol Sabo