I saw panicky words from one of your number in The Brunswick News today. He was terribly concerned that “thousands of people on St. Simons Island” were out and about here on Sunday. I’d like to point out a few relevant facts.
1. Thousands of your fellow citizens live here on St. Simons Island, including yours truly.
2. Thousands of your fellow citizens from Glynn County use St. Simons Island as their go to outdoor space because our causeway is toll free.
3. Public health officials have recommended getting outdoors responsibly while maintaining appropriate spacing from others.
4. Public health officials have recommended against using indoor club and gym spaces for exercise.
5. Many of the people you will inconvenience the most are registered voters.
6. Any of you who vote to close our beach will not receive my vote in November 2020 or in any election after that.
Richard Ingalls
St. Simons Island