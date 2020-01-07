David Kyler, executive director for the Center for a Sustainable Coast, will not win this argument, nor will I. In his Letter to the Editor last Friday, he emphasizes the importance of recognizing the current climate change crisis we face in the next decade.
As in the past, he utilizes the same buzz words like “verified facts,” “melting ice,” “emissions of industrial civilization,” “species extinction,” “extreme weather,” and so on. I feel, on occasion, obligated to respond to some of the hysteria that’s being promulgated upon our youth. Chill.
There exists, an equal number of scientists and so-called climate “experts,” who would strongly disagree with his dark assessments on the state of our planet. Despite moves by our current President to distance the United States from some of the global hysteria, the U.S. is and has done more to combat some of the climate issues that exist, than any other developed nation in the world.
Put all of these experts in a room to argue out their cases, and you would get something akin to the current arguments for and against impeachment of President Donald Trump.
I’m sure that David Kyler has good and noble intentions, but at the end of the day, I will remain the ignorant climate change denier and David Kyler will be the radical climate change activist trying to save humanity from the brink of disaster. Just ask former Vice President Al Gore.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island