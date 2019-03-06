I was visiting Brunswick last week and noticed that your city has a new veterans park, yet there is an absence of the most important veterans associated with Brunswick. Those would be the 42 men from Glynn County who died protecting their homes, farms and families between 1861 and 1865. These are veterans and probably should be given a significant place in the park in that they fought to defend their own Georgian lands.
I was in Concord, Mass., several years ago. There is a veterans park in the square there that was beautiful. Veterans were represented from every war including their veterans from the same war that I mentioned above. I would simply like to remind you that your park will never be complete until every veteran is remembered from every war that Brunswick sacrificed their men or women. Please use your paper to remind anyone that can help to erect some sort of monument to these very important veterans. Your help in correcting this incomplete error will greatly be appreciated.
John Turrentine
Marietta