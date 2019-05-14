I just finished reading the editorial in the Brunswick News titled "Help us honor local soldiers killed in Vietnam." It is very admirable The Brunswick News would take up this endeavor to find pictures of these brave men who lost their lives in a foreign land, in what was then an unpopular war. This is the second article recently seeking to find this information.

While The Brunswick News works earnestly to find pictures of these men, they have totally disregarded the reporting of the absence of the 42 men from the proposed "Glynn County Veterans Memorial" who gave their lives in another unpopular war, "The War Between The States."

There has been several Letters to the Editor that has been published by the paper stating this, however there has been no news article stating the fact that these men's name will not be included on the Memorial located in the Veterans Park. This issue has not only been ignored by "The Brunswick News," but also has been dismissed by the Glynn County Commission.

If The News really believes in fairness, then they should do as the last line in their editorial states "Help us help these soldiers get the tribute they deserve."

J.C. Carter

Brunswick

