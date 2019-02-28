I just read The Brunswick News article about the new veterans park plans being 100 percent complete. I beg to differ with that report.
For over three years, I have been in discussion with the county commissioner who is heading up the project about placing the names of the 42 men names on the monument who lost their lives during the War Between the States. The thoughts of including these brave men who left their Glynn County homes to fight and die for the State of Georgia was and continues to be met with full resistance.
At one of the commission’s meeting, I presented the members of the Glynn County Commission a list of these names. It was met with silence. A copy was also given to The Brunswick News reporter as well. He also chose to remain silent on the subject as no news report was made concerning the omission of these Glynn County men who died in service, from being placed on the monument.
In my opinion, the names of these brave men belong on the main monument to be placed in the veterans park, not on a sidewalk monument that must be provided by individual historic groups. I also wonder what the ancestors of at least two of the commissioners would say to their great-great grandsons refusal to acknowledge the sacrifice that their southern brothers made during the war.
We cannot judge the history that took place in the 19th century with 21st century eyes.
James Carter
Brunswick