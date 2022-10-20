The recent civil suit filed against the Trump Organization is a last-ditch effort to save face. Letitia James, New York attorney general, having campaigned on the issue that she was “going to get Trump,” the criminality she hoped to expose was not there.
So, this civil action supposedly has been filed on behalf of the financial institutions that have loaned the various Trump endeavors funds. However, these lenders are not parties to this action. One must claim harm to maintain an action and the only plaintiff here is the state of New York. There is no mention that there are funds due the state of New York. Using one’s own appraisers to evaluate property is commonplace. Whether that matches the appraisal that of the lender may however be something else which is then negotiated regarding the funds needed by the borrower and the protections required by the lender. Keep in mind that prior dealings with satisfactory results establishes a trust for future commercial transactions. Were a bank to lend to an individual to purchase a home, besides the property, the loan is based upon faith, trust and potential earnings, not necessarily net worth. There are a great number of factors involved in commercial transactions. This suit against Trump is not going anywhere. It is a waste of time and New York’s money but Letitia will continue to get press coverage, which is really the issue.