The Brunswick News highlighted some of the homeless issues in our community. Moving The Well just moves the problem, it doesn’t address the cause or offer a solution. The city government is responsible for providing remedies and funding.
Golden Isles Veterans Village was barely mentioned in your articles. GIVV is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide a program for homeless veterans with medical, physical, social, psychological, educational and job training opportunities using a case management model and return them to active membership in our community.
Thirty tiny homes, including a community center and 10 ADA-compliant homes will be erected at the corner of G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. These homes are currently under construction by volunteers at the South Newport Baptist Church on U.S. 17 in Townsend. Their move to our Brunswick site is pending completion of the underground utility construction.
Note that GIVV submitted a $56,000 grant request last December to help pay for the underground utility’s infrastructure. The city commission tabled the grant request at its February meeting and has not addressed it since. The funds were available from the federal CARES Act and were to be transferred to the community development block grant and awarded to GIVV. CARES Act funds have been used elsewhere for housing and services for homeless veterans.
The GIVV project is only one small answer to the homeless issue.
The city should reconsider GIVV’s tabled request and take a leadership role in addressing the homeless issue in our community.