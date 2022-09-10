The Brunswick News highlighted some of the homeless issues in our community. Moving The Well just moves the problem, it doesn’t address the cause or offer a solution. The city government is responsible for providing remedies and funding.

Golden Isles Veterans Village was barely mentioned in your articles. GIVV is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide a program for homeless veterans with medical, physical, social, psychological, educational and job training opportunities using a case management model and return them to active membership in our community.

