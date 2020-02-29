Once more, the city of Brunswick has allowed U.S. Highway 17 to continue turning into a strip mall. The “antique” (if not ancient) oaks across from Goodyear School shall help us breathe no longer. They’ve gone the way of the Dart House, with no thought to the impact on the beauty and history of Coastal Georgia.

Why would a city desire to “run” tourists and citizens over to the islands in order to experience anything historical or even beautiful and awe-inspiring like those live oaks?

If the way to downtown appears to be a strip mall, why would anyone desire to drive that way.

I only hope and pray the beautiful and historic Spanish building at the corner of the F.J. Torras Causeway is not the next to go.

Last year I read an article concerning the care of the live oaks on St. Simons and noted the words: “This does not apply to the mainland.”

Why in the world does it not? Fix it and rent it out. Wouldn’t that work well?

Pope Campbell

Brunswick

