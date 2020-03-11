Gordon Jackson‘s article Wednesday again reported the city commission’s concerns about the homeless in our city. This is the second time they have addressed this problem in recent weeks with no action plan to do anything about it.
There have been earlier discussions with similar results. Mr. Mayor and commission members, when are you going to do something — take action — to help the homeless in our community?
All we hear about is how they congregate around The Well, the number of complaints addressed by the police department, the complaints of neighbors and business people. But we never hear anything positive about what the city plans to do to alleviate these problems and address the needs of the homeless.
The poor have always been with us, even before the time of Christ, and they will always be with us. Many of them have mental health problems, some have lost their jobs, are down on their luck, and a number of them are veterans. Surely we owe them more than to just complain about them and talk about how they detract from your downtown development plans. These people are human beings, and just remember, there but for the grace of God....
We give away billions in foreign aid and spend millions on unnecessary projects while we ignore these people. We don’t need to build the Taj Mahal convention center in downtown Brunswick. Why don’t you spend some of those millions on low-cost housing for the homeless?
Doug Alexander
St. Simons Island