Thanks and praise to Mayor Harvey and city commissioners Harris, Williams and Martin for their 2020 vote to remove the confederate statue in Hanover Square. As Mayor Harvey told The Brunswick News recently, “That statue does not depict history.”

Right. Instead it praises soldiers “who bore the flag of our nation’s trust; and fell in the cause, though lost, still just; and died for you and me."

Those who bore the flag of the Confederate insurrection and fought to destroy the United States in the Civil War did not die for me. They did not die for thousands of black and white abolitionists, or for the hundreds of thousands who died fighting for the U.S.

They certainly did not die for the 3.9 million human beings who were enslaved in 1860 or for the majority of Brunswick residents whose “ancestors were transformed from human personalities into private property.” (Phillip Randall)

Those who claim the monument describes “our” history, “our” loss, or sacrifices made for “you and me” have not yet discarded the fallacy of white supremacy, which validates only one experience as “ours” and denies all others. This statue glorifies a “lost cause” to deny the truth that too many of Brunswick’s young men died to preserve a lifestyle dependent on racism, slavery and terrorism against black bodies.

Mayor Harvey is right; let those of us who still need this lie remove the monument. Meanwhile, the rest of us can keep working to right the wrongs that persist to this day.

Roxane George

Brunswick

