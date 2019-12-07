You have got to be kidding me. Although public opinion seems to be overwhelmingly against building a conference center in the city of Brunswick, some people still seem “hell bent” on proceeding with the project. It is ridiculous to think that people are going to come to a convention center in Brunswick when there are other options available on Jekyl and St. Simons islands.
Over $1 million have been spent and considerable time wasted dealing with this fool hearted project. It is time to abolish the idea of a convention center downtown and focus on revitalizing other areas of the city. The old Holiday Inn on Highway 17 and the abandoned trailer park next to it are two of the areas that should be taken care of.
Les Klinefelter
Brunswick