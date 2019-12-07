You have got to be kidding me. Although public opinion seems to be overwhelmingly against building a conference center in the city of Brunswick, some people still seem “hell bent” on proceeding with the project. It is ridiculous to think that people are going to come to a convention center in Brunswick when there are other options available on Jekyl and St. Simons islands.

Over $1 million have been spent and considerable time wasted dealing with this fool hearted project. It is time to abolish the idea of a convention center downtown and focus on revitalizing other areas of the city. The old Holiday Inn on Highway 17 and the abandoned trailer park next to it are two of the areas that should be taken care of.

Les Klinefelter

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.