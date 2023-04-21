In his method of haste and negative reporting, without actually seeing the letter, Taylor Cooper reports on your front page on April 18 that the city had sent a “cease and desist” letter to The Well. Truth is, it was a letter requesting The Well voluntarily close. The letter was premature since the Rev. Culpepper has been attempting to meet with the mayor to determine provisions for multiple issues that will arise upon closure of The Well.
For example, to what office at City Hall should the mail containing disability checks, food stamp cards, housing application results, IDs and general correspondence for the homeless be forwarded? Who at City Hall will take possession of and responsibility for dispensing medications for the homeless; one such medication requiring refrigeration? Who at City Hall shall the homeless contact to retrieve their mail and medications?