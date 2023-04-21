In his method of haste and negative reporting, without actually seeing the letter, Taylor Cooper reports on your front page on April 18 that the city had sent a “cease and desist” letter to The Well. Truth is, it was a letter requesting The Well voluntarily close. The letter was premature since the Rev. Culpepper has been attempting to meet with the mayor to determine provisions for multiple issues that will arise upon closure of The Well.

For example, to what office at City Hall should the mail containing disability checks, food stamp cards, housing application results, IDs and general correspondence for the homeless be forwarded? Who at City Hall will take possession of and responsibility for dispensing medications for the homeless; one such medication requiring refrigeration? Who at City Hall shall the homeless contact to retrieve their mail and medications?

FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan was honored Thursday in a ceremony in Palmetto Cemetery where he was buried in 1986 after suspected bank robbers killed him and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove.

Pinova still shut down after fire

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.