With 55 pages of statistics, the comprehensive Zimmerman study entitled “An Analysis of Residential Market Potential” provides a basis for planning future housing to support a revitalized downtown and environs. The next step is to determine what the character of that downtown should be.
What I would add to the Zimmerman study is that it is our unique historical setting (not unlike Savannah) that provides the whole genius for having a downtown and related historic neighborhoods even worth saving. The Old Town Brunswick Historic District with state and federal recognition is the heart of the study area.
Saving its heritage has allowed Savannah to succeed historically and economically beyond all expectations. Brunswick has the same potential as a small historic city if its historic district is carefully protected and appropriately enhanced. That is what downtown residents, shops and business owners in Brunswick have been working towards for the last 30 years.
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick