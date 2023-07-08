The city of Brunswick met concerning the reopening of The Well. The city officials, the chief of police and city manager were heavy handed in their approach to an issue that they really have no legal control over. Federal law, specifically the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, says that the city couldn’t shut them down or keep them closed. I was called when The Well acquiesced to the city and closed purportedly for 65 days, I met with a leader of FaithWorks. Their voluntary closing for 65 days was an unnecessary step and hurt the homeless,
If they planned to open again. It was a “game” by the city who has passed recent ordinances to prevent them from ever reopening. The city never suggested anything to aid the needy. City leaders seem to want the homeless to die or disappear. Candidly, police have said the people that we have at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church had less trouble by far than at the Well. That is because the homeless have a place to sleep and not roam all night. The church does not need, and shouldn’t ask for, permission of the government to practice our faith. More than 60 police officers came to shut our effort down at the St. John’s church. It was a show of force. It was bullying. It was intended to strike fear. It was unreasonable and ineffective. I am scheduled for court. We will win or we will appeal until we do.